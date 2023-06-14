Death Notices for June 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheilah Belle Swansonage 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Richard Lewis Batesage 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Oregon DMV issues 1,900 incorrect instructional permits between Sep. 2022, April 2023 League of Women Voters' annual garden tour returns to Roseburg for 11th year Construction continues on new WinCo Foods building Local veterans upset at Pride flag on VA grounds DFPA, BLM, Forest Service announce start of fire season TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ROAD CONSTRUCTION CREW Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Duane Merton Erickson Death Notices for June 14, 2023 Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta this Saturday Umpqua Community College pool opens Get prepared at Sutherlin's Prepare Fair Thursday
