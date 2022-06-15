Death Notices for June 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Roger Schernerage 75, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Donna Naomi Frazierage 83, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Cody Levi Housleyage 39, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Jennifer Lynn Smithage 51, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rose Chapel Wilson Architecture Roseburg Oregon Arrangement Oregon Jennifer Lynn Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg sports bar owner targets dance club expansion Roseburg couple plead guilty in 2021 death of Camas Valley man Dr. James William Daskalos Roseburg City Council approves proclamation recognizing Pride Month in Roseburg Harsh reality: Chuck's Texaco out of fuel, waiting out price spikes TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Continue to expect pain at the pump Death Notices for June 15, 2022 Dennis Keith Denney Ina May VanEpps Eubanks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.