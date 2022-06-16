Myrtle Lee Briggs

age 91, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Gordon Earl Duvaul

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Charles "Dave" Powell

age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Esther Treadwell

age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

