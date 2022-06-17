Virginia Louise Larson

age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Neva Jean Riggs

age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435

Gwelda Shepardson

age 78, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Charles “Dave” Powell

age 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

William Niccoli

age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Rose Marie Christensen

age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Claude Russel Davis

age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Earl Preston Suggs

age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

