Sherylyn “Sherrie” Gregory
Sherylyn “Sherrie” Gregory, age 74, passed away on February 14, 2021 in Portland, OR.
Joseph E. Baptista
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending.
Melvin Breeding
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
