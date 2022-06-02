Death Notices for June 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phillip Vincent Evansage 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Ina may VanEpps Eubanksage 89 of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148Werner William Junker age 94, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Robert Stanley Fischer, Jrage 94, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Alexandra "Andy" Jane Schillerage 86, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Winston Taylor Roseburg Family Memorial Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Schools continue to look to improve safety and security Jordan Taylor Stiefel Henry Estates Winery turns 50 Community gathers to remember local legend Death Notices for May 29, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Students From Three Online Schools in Oregon To Be Celebrated with the Virtual Graduation Ceremony They Earned City develops new tool for business builders Ruth Elaine Whitsett-King
