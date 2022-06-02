Phillip Vincent Evans

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Ina may VanEpps Eubanks

age 89 of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Werner William Junker

age 94, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Robert Stanley Fischer, Jr

age 94, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Alexandra "Andy" Jane Schiller

age 86, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

