Kim Carnes

Age 65, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-672-4455

Dorothy A. Jones

Age 94, of Roseburg, OR passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. CHAPEL OF THE VALLEY-L.B. HALL FUNERAL HOME. 541-479-7581

Ross H. Kahler

Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-672-4455

Casey Manning Johnson

Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983

Joanne Mary Reed

Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983

Tammy Lynn Graves

Age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983

Donald C. Standley

Age 88, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983

