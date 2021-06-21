Kim Carnes
Age 65, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-672-4455
Dorothy A. Jones
Age 94, of Roseburg, OR passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. CHAPEL OF THE VALLEY-L.B. HALL FUNERAL HOME. 541-479-7581
Ross H. Kahler
Age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-672-4455
Casey Manning Johnson
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983
Joanne Mary Reed
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983
Tammy Lynn Graves
Age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983
Donald C. Standley
Age 88, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-6797-6983
