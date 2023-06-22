Death Notices for June 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Todd ‘Tiger’ TennentAge 58, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on June 16, 2023. Arrangements pending, SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, 541-942-0185.Dustin Eugene Uptonage 48, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.William Stoutage 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Theodore Grady Nelsonage 90, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular TapesTrees going up at Fir Grove Park Garden Valley Farmer's market offers unique products every Sunday Man jailed for murdering daughter-in-law Ask a Master Gardener: Indeterminate and determinate tomatoes A new camp teaches youths how to play guitar TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Planned tree falling in Sutherlin sparks outcry UCC performs Ring of Fire Acclaimed pianist performs benefit concert Sunday Man arrested for allegedly stealing tips Dream Center hosts Summer Fun Raiser
