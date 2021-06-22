Freddy Eugene Bingham
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Stu Hawkins
Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Patricia "Marcie" Marcella Grubb
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Michael Ray Ring
Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Hugh Gary Shaw
Age 77, of Winston, Oregon, passes away Friday, June 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Claude Erwin Weaver
Age 90, of Camas Valley, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
