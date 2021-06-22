Freddy Eugene Bingham

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Stu Hawkins

Age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Patricia "Marcie" Marcella Grubb

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Michael Ray Ring

Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Hugh Gary Shaw

Age 77, of Winston, Oregon, passes away Friday, June 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Claude Erwin Weaver

Age 90, of Camas Valley, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.