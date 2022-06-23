Death Notices for June 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clifton Neal Druryage 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Gloria Darlen Mustillage 91, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281Ruth "Ruthie" C. Mattinage 84, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS-FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM 541-942-0185 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg Delfino Winery owners announce retirement after 20 years New building planned for Anderson Market Last surviving founder of Harvard Medical Park turns 95 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Experience gypsy swing at Delfino's on Saturday Keller Rohrback Is Pleased to Announce That Portland-area Air Quality Researchers Will Be Acquiring Air Pollution Monitoring Equipment as the Result of a Recent Class Action Settlement Fire season to go into effect Friday LEGO stop action summer camp teaches kids new technology and how to write a movie New Douglas County Farmers Co-op location being built in Winston
