Josephine Amanda Williams

age 82, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. MAJOR FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IN SPRINGFIELD 541-746-9667

Agnes Lawson

age 77, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Darrell L. Thayer

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Rose Marie Christensen

age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Larry Everett Watkins

age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

