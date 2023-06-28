Death Notices for June 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Candace Dawn Schlenkerage 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Rhonda Jean Lee-Ulianoage 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Patricia May Mezzettiage 80, of Elkton, Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Homeless camp cleared from duck pond area ahead of new regulations More abuse alleged at Douglas County foster care home 54th annual Summer Arts Festival underway in Roseburg A different way to remember a loved one Amy Jo Coder TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up for June 27 Health Calendar for June 28 Chicago 80, Los Angeles 63 Chicago 80, Los Angeles 63 Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry
