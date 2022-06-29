Death Notices for June 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lona Marie Franklinage 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Darrell Russell Brownage 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Larry E. Watkinsage 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Randy Linn Ullomage 72, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Willing to work: Two local teens make hay out of hay Pit bulls attack disc golfer near Stewart Park 'Cat call' leads Roseburg man to point gun at two teens 'Proud to be a Lancer': family, friends remember life of Brody Lee Standley Roseburg man turns rusty metal into classic gold TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Special Sections Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Hard-line conservative Reps. Boebert, Miller win primaries DFPA responds to three fires in two days Summit Bank Announces Matt Dynice Promoted to Senior Vice President, Credit Administrator What's Up Feds looking at finances of Native American boarding school
