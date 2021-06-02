Keith Welty

Age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Trudy Mae Wentland

Age 69, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Jacqueline Sue Pynch

Age 67, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Claude Erwin Weaver

Age 90, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Calvin Mohr

Age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 1,2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

