Claude Frederick Usrey

age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Charlene Kay Miller

age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Dennis Keith (Denney)

age 70, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. CROWN MEMORIAL CENTER 503-783-3393

