Cherry Ann Snyder
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Katherine Coffie
Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Freida L. Kirkendall
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
