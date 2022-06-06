Death Notices for June 7, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Hammarage 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roseburg Death Notice Nancy Hammar Oregon Arrangement Taylor Pass Away Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular RHS senior enters shoe art contest Despite near-record snowfall and full rivers, drought still persists New take-out meals shop planned for Roseburg RHS athletics secretary Carmen Finlay wrapping up a rewarding run South Umpqua, Umpqua Valley Christian fans well-represented at state title games TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Death Notices for June 7, 2022 Oregon DMV temporarily shutters 10% of field offices Lattice Wins Global InfoSec Award with its Sentry Solution Stack at the RSA Conference 2022 Oregon committee approves millions in emergency funding Biden nominates Wight for Oregon's top federal prosecutor
