Death Notices for June 9, 2022
Jun 9, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Sherry Jarman, age 65, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
