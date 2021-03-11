Robert Gene Brown
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending.
TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 5411-679-6983
Andrew William Haywood
Age 51, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Donald Joesph Fiske
Age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Robert Bruce Turner
Age 75, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
