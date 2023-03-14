Death Notices for March 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arlene Marie Oatneyage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Joanne Elizabeth Lawrenceage 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Kenneth Lynn Calleyage 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Jane A. Garzenelliage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Financial advisor likely headed to prison for tax evasion UCC offering a host of new programs Death Notices for March 9, 2023 Death Notices for March 8, 2023 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Registration opens for AT-TIES together conference Spring book sales raises nearly $3K Death Notices for March 14, 2023 Roseburg schools reach out to the community Our People: Yoncalla couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
