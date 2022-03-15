The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Wesley Merle Thompson

age 91, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

James Raymond Bellinger

age 60, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-7983

Gloria Jane Rhine

age 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.