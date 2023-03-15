Death Notices for March 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Fred Kowalage 67, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.Debra Lee Woodage 70, of Yakima, Washington, passed away on March 8, 2023. Arrangements pending. BROOKESIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATORY, 509-457-1232.Ella M. Kochage 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Arthur Lee Ennisage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Financial advisor likely headed to prison for tax evasion Death Notices for March 9, 2023 UCC offering a host of new programs Furs and Feathers Emporium hosts grand opening TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Rain the Growth Agency Forges New Client Partnerships with 1-800-Flowers.com, Lume, Rothy's College Basketball Scores AP-Tournament-Scorecard Reedsport street without water for four hours More than $4M available to support homeless youth
