Joe Edward Glover
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Larry Allen Keith
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Gladys Virginia Milton
Age 84, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
