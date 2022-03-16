The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

William Ashton DeRemer Jr.

age 80, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Gloria Jean Ketchum

age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Calvin N. Dickason

age 64, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Michael Patrick Haug

age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Maxine Cecelia Hansen

age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

David Victor Sipos

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455.

Mitchell Henry Sell

age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

