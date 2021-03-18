Larry Allen Keith
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Theresa Marie Marsh
Age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Joe Edward Glover
Age 80, of Rosburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March10, 20201. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jack Henry Chandler
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Stephen Ole Flann
Age 73, of Oregon, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
