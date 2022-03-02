The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Elizabeth Ann Ramsay

age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Robert Prehall

age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Lord Harry Martin Hakanson, Jr.

age 73, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Terry Bowman

age 66, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Johanna Ehlers

age 92, of Oakland, Oregon passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Charles Wade Weakley

age 85, of Riddle, Oregon passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

