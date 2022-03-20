Death Notices for March 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessie Ted Matneyage 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Donald Dean Huntage 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Chipotle files site application to build new restaurant after Loggers Tap House closes March 27 Update: Glide man dies as result of Thursday Diamond Lake Boulevard crash State elections office declines to investigate Ruehle's complaint against Loomis Sutherlin High School mourning loss of senior who died in his sleep Commissioner candidate Hicks cited for vandalism TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Centennial Medical Group seeks Pediatric Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News The family business: Nordic Veneer's three generations of ownership, with a fourth in waiting Phoenix Youth Corps preparing next generation of foresters Roseburg Public Library storytimes update DTO fingerprint all over Douglas County Plikat Logging hard work and respect for the forest leads to recognition from peers Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
