Jennifer L. Zimmerman
Age 48, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Judy Sue Jones
Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Susan Christine Brown
Age 69, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Pamela Carol Stephens
Age 54, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Mary Pitts
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Thelma Hatcher
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Paul Jason Anderson
Age 47, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Sunceray Debra Marlane Pettibone
Age 62, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
