Jennifer L. Zimmerman

Age 48, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Judy Sue Jones

Age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Susan Christine Brown

Age 69, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Pamela Carol Stephens

Age 54, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Mary Pitts

Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Thelma Hatcher

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Paul Jason Anderson

Age 47, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Sunceray Debra Marlane Pettibone

Age 62, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

