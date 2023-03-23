Death Notices for March 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randa Kay Hurleyage 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455Betty Louise Mattinglyage 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Patricia J. Cottrellage 46, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. Nancy Bernice Akersage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Frank William Wellingage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Juanita L. McClainage 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Developer inks deal to buy old Rite Aid property UO football lineman makes visit to Drain to read to elementary students Our People: Retired business owners pass company on to a new generation Tesla supercharger station in Sutherlin celebrates grand opening Woman jailed following freeway incidents TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Miami Open Results Local musician releases fourth self-produced album Douglas Electric Cooperative gets $9.1 million grant to help with fire prevention AP-Tournament-Scorecard College Basketball Scores
