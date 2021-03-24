Deborah Lynn Wolcott
Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Connie Marie Sebastian
Age 67, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Terry Alonzo Foster Jr.
Age 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
John Evans
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Larry Atherton
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Irene Feifer
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Frances Ramirez Johnson
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Jennifer Zimmerman
Age 48, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
