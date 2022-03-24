The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Carolyn Bernice Chapman

age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF ROSES 541-673-4455

Dean Haugset

age 54, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Debra Jo Beagle

age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF ROSES 541-673-4455

Albert Dayton Kolb

age 83, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

