The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Donna Fae Dorris

age 84, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Robert Edward Spencer

age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Ellington “Linc” F. Guffy, Jr.

age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Gloria Stowell Driver

age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Vikki Kay Beck

age 77, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.