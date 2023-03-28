Death Notices for March 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janis Elliottage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Arrangements pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME, 541-672-4435.Lillian Elderage 91, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Saturday March 25, 2023. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 541-863-3148.Clint S. Caviness age 61, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Jerry Edward Harrisonage 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.James Edward Huffmanage 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Missing child may be headed to Northern California Peterbilt opens parts, service dealership in Roseburg Umpqua Athletics aims for second national championship This Week in Obituaries Glide school board hears community response, readies for superintendent candidates TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cascade Community Credit Union named Small Business of the Year South Umpqua High School graduate to retire after 21 years of service WTA Money Leaders ATP Rankings WTA Race Standings
