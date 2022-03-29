The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Clarence Edward Stumpf

age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Samuel Norris Scott

age 76, of Reedsport, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Betty Evelyn Wyss

age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.