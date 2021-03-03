Daniel Bushnell
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Michael Lloyd Piercey
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Dicky Ray Smith
Age 81, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
