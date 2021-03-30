Robert Wade
Age 80, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
William Miller Jr.
Age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Catherine Louise Lowe
Age 60, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Jerome Dale Vogan
Age 62, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.