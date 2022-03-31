Death Notices for March 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leon Charles Arneyage 91, of Camas Valley, Oregon passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Dorothy Gruenfeldage 97, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Bernard Leon Skarlokenage 96, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Pass Away Camas Valley Arrangement Taylor Leon Charles Arney Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Judge rules against Black Oak Retrievers owner in civil suit Powell unresponsive as defense moves to withdraw Roseburg man competes in Domino Masters Homeless falling through the cracks is "a big mess" Death Notices for March 25, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. Enters the Portland, Oregon Market with the Acquisition of Two Recently-Constructed Facilities Delfino celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month Portland extends housing emergency for three more years DUII suspect arrested after crash with child inside car Vacancies, lack of staff vex Portland police oversight panel Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
