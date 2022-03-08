The News-Review

Richard Hill

age 63, of Myrtle Point, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

James Robert Jones, III

age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Frank Wilson Carl, Jr.

age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Judy V. Peterson

age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

