The News-Review

Arthur Parazoo

age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Robert Pakulak

age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Carol Ann Topham

age 56, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Mary Coffel

age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Della B. Gordon

age 64, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Robert Louis Pifher

age 79, of Winston, Oregon passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.