Death Notices for May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022

Arthur Parazooage 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Robert Pakulakage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Carol Ann Tophamage 56, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Mary Coffelage 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Della B. Gordonage 64, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Robert Louis Pifherage 79, of Winston, Oregon passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
