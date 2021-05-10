Virginia Arvilla Willis

Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Lucille Alley

Age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Richard W. Elliott

Age 81, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Jerry Powell

Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Larry Woodward

Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Donald L. Clark

Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Doris Louise McDuffie

Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.