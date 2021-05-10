Virginia Arvilla Willis
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Lucille Alley
Age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Richard W. Elliott
Age 81, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Jerry Powell
Age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Larry Woodward
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Donald L. Clark
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Doris Louise McDuffie
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.