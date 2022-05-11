Death Notices for May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan Grace Andersonage 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Robert Sandersage 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Rosie Gillette age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Kenneth Leon Huseage 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Sherri Lynn Bryantage 60, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHLERIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roseburg Oregon Arrangement Pass Away Kenneth Leon Huse Death Notice Sherri Lynn Bryant Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County gears up for grilled cheese event Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Brandon Bowers Four hospitalized after rollover crash on I-5 Thursday night Two arrested on burglary charges after chase near Tenmile TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 13-year-old found dead in Beaverton after missing report Sheriff's Office warns of recurring phone scam making another round US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain Daimler Truck North America and Cummins Collaborate to Drive Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks Forward in North America Winston man arrested after causing disturbance at Roseburg bar
