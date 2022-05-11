Susan Grace Anderson

age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Robert Sanders

age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Rosie Gillette

age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Kenneth Leon Huse

age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Sherri Lynn Bryant

age 60, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHLERIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.