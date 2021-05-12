Gerald Robert Lea
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jody Nolte
Age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Samuel Starcher
Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Robert “Bob” Eidson
Age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending.
