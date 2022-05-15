Michael James Norris

age 75, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM

Loretta Mae Blanck

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Nancy Hill

age 80, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Lana Louise Oliver

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Jack B. Rudd

age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Terry Debois Wright

age 77, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

