Death Notices for May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael James Norrisage 75, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUMLoretta Mae Blanckage 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Nancy Hillage 80, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 Lana Louise Oliverage 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Jack B. Ruddage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Terry Debois Wrightage 77, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Rose Wilson Cottage Grove Crematorium Death Notice Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Winston man arrested after causing disturbance at Roseburg bar Value versus reality: Is the Roseburg School bond worth it? OSP investigating multiple-injury crash on Highway 138 east of Steamboat This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities City of Canyonville is Hiring Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Five essential items when RVing Roseburg Public Library’s summer reading program for adults What's Up Volunteer opportunities for May 2022 Chamber Corner: Elkton in May and beyond at ECEC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.