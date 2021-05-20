Harvey James Kloos
Age 78, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Cynthia Van Burger
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
