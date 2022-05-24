Death Notices for May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Claude Frederick Usreyage 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455James Keith Owensage 75, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Louis Duane Borders, Jr.age 60, of Drain, Oregon passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Pamela Lindermanage 52, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Kevin Sullensage 65, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Marie Christine Kruegerage 68, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455 Loretta Marie Kaiserage 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Maralyn Regina Meachamage 86, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Heather Michelle Jewellage 40, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Robert Kelly Shueyage 71, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Virginia Rae Shermanage 78, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Mazie Ellen Watkinsage 77, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Wilson Winston Taylor Rose Claude Frederick Usrey Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular McConkey Jr. sentenced to 27 years for rape, incest Douglas County voters not likely to fund school bonds Douglas County voters reject push to join Idaho Boice close to securing re-election, Greater Idaho Movement gains ground Semitruck overturns, spilling hay bales onto Garden Valley Boulevard TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sean Thompson Named NAVEX President and CEO Norman Burnett Death Notices for May 24, 2022 Norman Burnett Local firefighters help raise funds for Fill the Boot
