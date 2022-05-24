Claude Frederick Usrey

age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

James Keith Owens

age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Louis Duane Borders, Jr.

age 60, of Drain, Oregon passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Pamela Linderman

age 52, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Kevin Sullens

age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Marie Christine Krueger

age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Loretta Marie Kaiser

age 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Maralyn Regina Meacham

age 86, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Heather Michelle Jewell

age 40, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Robert Kelly Shuey

age 71, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Virginia Rae Sherman

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Mazie Ellen Watkins

age 77, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Arrangements pending TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

