Death Notices for May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Ardiss Smith, age 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Marilyn Phyllis Kent Rosenblatt, age 87, of Vernon, New York, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. CITY VIEW FUNERAL HOME 503-363-8652
