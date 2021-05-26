Roy E. Weatherford, Jr.
Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on May 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Cecil M. Doyle, Jr.
Age 79, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Lisa Hooten
Age 56, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Sherylyn “Sherrie” Gregory
Age 74, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Portland, OR.
Mark Dumbeck Ranger
Age 65, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Carol Spencer
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Sandra L. McKinnis
Age 69, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455.
Bernard “Bud” Warnken
Age 87, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
William Kemp Jr.
Age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Clayton Cornelius Konzack
Age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Kathy Savage
Age 58, of Canyonville Oregon, passed away Friday, May 21,2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Trent Angle
Age 51, of Winston Oregon, passed away Friday, May 21,2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.