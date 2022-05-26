Daia Denise Swearingin-Dill

age 53, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM 541-942-0185

Lisa Ann Desbiens Vause

age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Tammy Jean Salcedo

age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Violet Elaine Corwin

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

