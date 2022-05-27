Marlene Ann Callahan

age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Susan Wulff

age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Mattie Kathleen Thompson

age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Lorene May Nelson

age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

