Death Notices for May 3, 2022

Sandra L. Kingage 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Benny Stewart age 94, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Diana Kathryn Neeley age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-7983

Shirley Jean Lindell age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-7983
